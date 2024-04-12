Skirmish takes place on board of plane in Sochi

12 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Passengers of an Ural Airlines airliner flying from Sochi to Moscow initiated a skirmish with the crew because the air conditioner was turned off while the plane was on tarmac. The reasons for the fight are now being investigated by the transport police.

“The duty station of the police department at Sochi airport received a call from the dispatcher on a conflict situation on board of the aircraft en route Sochi-Moscow. A squad of transport police officers was required,”

- the Directorate of transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Southern Federal District informed.

Now the police are dealing with the brawlers. The investigation is underway, the officers intend to establish the causes of the incident.