Georgia increases number of flights to China

12 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The capital of Georgia and the Chinese city of Chengdu will be connected by direct flights. A visa-free regime will soon come into force between Georgia and the PRC.

The Georgian Airways carrier will start to perform flights from Tbilisi to the Chinese city of Chengdu in June, the press service of the company informs.

The document on direct flights between the cities was signed by the head of the air carrier, the authorities of Sichuan province and the city of Chengdu.

In addition, the agreement involves strengthening ties in the field of economics, culture, and business.

It is also planned to introduce modern platforms for selling air tickets.

Earlier, the Georgian authorities and China signed an agreement on a visa-free regime. After the document comes into force, Georgian citizens will be able to stay in China with no visa for 30 days.