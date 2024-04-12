Mine threat can be eliminated with international partners’ support, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says

12 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan called on foreign partners’ help to eliminate mine threat on the territory of the republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan called on foreign allies to help stop the mine threat.

Information about this was published on the ministry’s page on the X social network.

The message appeared in connection with the death of civilians on the territory of Azerbaijan due to mines that were placed by military groups of Armenia.

"Two more civilians became victims of a mine planted by Armenia. Since the end of the war in 2020, the number of mine victims has reached 352 people,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reminded.