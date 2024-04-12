Starbucks coffee shop attacked in Kahramanmaraş

12 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening in Turkish Kahramanmaras, unknown people attacked a Starbucks coffee shop, located in one of the city's shopping centers. The shooting was carried out with a shotgun. One person was injured.

In a shopping center on Turgut Ozala Boulevard in the central district of Çukurova in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, a coffee shop of the Starbucks retail chain was allegedly attacked with a shotgun today. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, the Turkish media report.

The shooting caused panic among the visitors, however, an ambulance and police quickly arrived at the scene. The visitors also noticed three people throwing stones at the glass of the coffee shop.