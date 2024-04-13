Armenia appoints military attaché to embassy in UK

13 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government has appointed a military attaché to the embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom.

The decision was adopted during the government's Cabinet session on April 12.

The rationale for this decision states that security cooperation between Armenia and the UK is developing, and includes as well command training conducted by UK officers, participation in international peacekeeping forces, as well as military and politico-military consultations that are held every year.

This Armenian-UK collaboration is carried out on the basis of a memorandum signed in 2004.