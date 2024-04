13 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Twenty servicemen were injured as a result of the road accident in Armenia's southern Syunik province, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

The condition of one of them is assessed as extremely serious, the rest had severe, moderate and mild injuries.

Earlier it was reported that on April 12, an Ural vehicle carrying military personnel from the N-military unit of the Armenian Ministry of Defense drove off the road and fell into a ravine.