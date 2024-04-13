Half of passengers rescued from Antalya cable car

13 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rescue operation at the site of an accident on a cable car continues in Türkiye's province of Antalya, Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Nearly 200 passengers were left stranded on the Tunektepe cable car, with 24 cabins suspended high in the air, sparking a huge rescue effort involving 7 helicopters and more than 500 emergency workers.

Some 16 hours later, more than 60 people remained trapped in nine cabins, while 112 passengers had been rescued.



Disaster and Emergency Management Authority chairman Okay Memis said they aimed to complete the recovery operation by the end of the day.

Earlier, it was reported that one person died and 10 people were injured as a result of a cable car cabin falling.