13 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 has occurred in the Türkiye's sector of the Aegean Sea, the Emergency Management Agency of Türkiye reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was 246 km off the shore of Gokceada island in Çanakkala province.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 5.68 km.