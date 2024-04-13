Armenia and Kazakhstan to exempt cargo transportation from additional fees

13 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government approved an agreement with Kazakhstan on exempting cargo transportation from road and environmental fees.

The signing of the agreement between Armenia and Kazakhstan demonstrates the importance and interest of both parties in deepening cooperation in the field of transportation logistics and maximizing the use of existing transit potential.

The agreement on international automobile communication between Armenia and Kazakhstan was signed back in 2006. However, the issue of exempting cargo from the specified fees remained unresolved for 18 years.