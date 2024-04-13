Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship in Strait of Hormuz

13 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Navy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the commercial vessel MSC Aries in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian media reported.

The Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries container ship is associated with the London-based Zodiac Maritime, a subsidiary of the Zodiac Group shipping business owned by Israeli magnate Eyal Ofer.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the Iranian seizure of a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as "a pirate operation".

"[Iran’s] criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law," Katz said.

The Israeli top diplomat called on the European Union to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, the operator of the vessel seized by Iran said that there are 25 crew members on board the container ship.