Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship in Strait of Hormuz

The Navy of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized the commercial vessel MSC Aries in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian media reported.

The Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries container ship is associated with the London-based Zodiac Maritime, a subsidiary of the Zodiac Group shipping business owned by Israeli magnate Eyal Ofer.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned the Iranian seizure of a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as "a pirate operation".

"[Iran’s] criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law," Katz said.

The Israeli top diplomat called on the European Union to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, the operator of the vessel seized by Iran said that there are 25 crew members on board the container ship.

