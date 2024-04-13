Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan rescued 63 seals in Caspian Sea

13 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian, Azerbaijani and Kazakh border guards have been participating in a raid on the Caspian Sea since the beginning of April. As a result, they managed to save 63 seals and thousands of sturgeon. Almost 190 km of fishing nets and 39 boats were taken from poachers.

Official representatives of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan spoke today about the great achievements of joint work with the border guards of Russia and Azerbaijan in the fight against poaching in the Caspian Sea. According to them, in the first two weeks of this month alone, 63 poachers were caught red-handed at sea.

Illegally caught 63 seals, 1,041 sturgeon and over 14,600 other fish were seized from poachers, who used 39 boats for crimes. The seals and fish were returned to the sea.

“Since April 1, the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, together with the government bodies of the republic, as well as the border agencies of Azerbaijan and Russia, has been carrying out another stage of operational and preventive measures to protect the biological resources of the Caspian Sea,”

– the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan informed.