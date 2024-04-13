Iranian Foreign Minister makes urgent call to Sergey Lavrov

13 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian foreign policy representative Hossein Amir Abdollahian called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the problems of the Middle East. The ministers condemned attacks on diplomatic missions, including the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

An hour ago, telephone conversations took place between Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports. Smolenskaya Square clarifies that the call was made by the Iranian side.

A few hours prior, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz seized the MSC Aries container ship that has links to Israel. Tel Aviv has already called on the international community to impose sanctions against Iran.

According to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Abdollahian called Lavrov to discuss the general state of affairs in the Middle East region. In particular, the ministers spoke about the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, carried out two weeks ago, on April 1.

In addition, the ministers discussed the Russian-Iranian bilateral agenda and confirmed the desire of Moscow and Tehran for close cooperation on the entire range of foreign policy issues with the constant strengthening of relations.