FC Akhmat lost to FC Baltika with score 1:7

13 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

FC Baltika won an away match for the first time since the beginning of the Russian Premier League season. The club defeated Grozny’s Akhmat with a 7:1, setting a Russian record of the 21st century.

Today, FC Baltika (Kaliningrad) became the first team in the history of the Russian Premier League of the third millennium to score five goals against the enemy in the first half of an away match. The historic match was played in Grozny against FC Akhmat. The Kaliningrad team won with a score of 7:1.

FC Baltika began the path to a record victory in the fourth minute, when Angelo Henriquez scored a goal. Four minutes later, Roberto Fernandez scored the second goal, and just three minutes after the second goal, Yuri Kovalev scored the third one. Then the Grozny team put up resistance, and the next two goals against them were scored only in the 34th (Vitaly Lisakovich) and 41st (Roberto Fernandez) minutes.