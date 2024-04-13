Three people dead in car crash in Suleyman-Stalsky District

13 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident in a Dagestan village claimed the lives of three people. In Kasumkent, Suleyman-Stalsky District, a minibus, a truck, and a car crashed into each other.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, a serious road accident occurred in the Suleyman-Stalsky District 2.5 hours ago: a passenger Gazelle, a truck, and a Hyundai car collided with each other.

Due to injuries not compatible with life, three participants in the accident died on the spot.

The Dagestan prosecutor's office clarified that the accident took place in the village of Kasumkent. The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been made public, including information about who caused the accident and what passengers or drivers died.