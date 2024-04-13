Germany sends diplomats’ families off Iran

13 Apr. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Berlin has decided to send the families of embassy workers off Tehran due to fears of a sharp escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel.

According to German media, Berlin ordered the family members of all personnel of the German Embassy in the Iranian capital to leave the country. At the same time, there is no exact data on how many citizens are being evacuated from Iran.

The attacks of the Islamic Republic on Israeli territories expected by the West were cited as the reason. Earlier, the German diplomatic department called on all German citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible.

"In connection with the impending Iranian attack on Israel, family members of German embassy employees are leaving Iran,”

– Bild reported.