US promises to support Israel against Iran

The US guarantees Israel full military support if Iran starts a war against the Jewish state, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said. Washington also intends to strengthen assistance to Israel against Middle Eastern groups associated with Iran.

The Pentagon, through the head of the press service, Patrick Ryder, issued an official statement guaranteeing US military support to Israel if the Jewish state is attacked by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ryder clarified that telephone conversations took place today between Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

"Secretary Austin has made it clear that Israel can count on the full support of the United States to defend itself against any attack from Iran,”

– Patrick Ryder said.