Georgia demands from US apology or evidence of corruption

13 Apr. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The leadership of Georgian Dream said that it expects the United States to provide evidence of the Georgian judges’ corruption or to lift sanctions against them and apologise.

One of the representatives of the top leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, spoke today about how the investigation into the reasons for the US imposing sanctions against a group of Georgian judges is progressing. He noted that the US side had brought the dialogue on these sanctions to a dead end.

A year ago, three serving judges and one retired were banned from entering the US, allegedly due to participation in corruption schemes. Mamuka Mdinaradze noted that Washington responded to a request for evidence against the judges with an offer to obtain it themselves during the investigation.