13 Apr. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to a leak from American diplomacy, Washington expects a massive Iranian strike on Israel on Sunday morning, April 14.

This evening, Al Jazeera spread the message on the most likely moment of an attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Israel, citing unnamed sources in US diplomatic structures and intelligence agencies.

According to the US estimates, the greatest likelihood of an Iranian attack on the Jewish state will occur tomorrow morning, April 14th.

"There is a high probability that Iran will launch an attack on Israel early tomorrow morning,”

– the US source told Al Jazeera

The same anonymous representative of the American leadership admitted that Washington is extremely alarmed by the growing likelihood of a major attack by Iran on Israel.