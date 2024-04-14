Iran's night attack on Israel: what is known so far

14 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Armed Forces attacked Israeli positions tonight.

According to the IDF, over 200 drones and about 150 missiles were fired towards Israel.

The first explosions were heard at 2:00 Moscow time. An air raid alert was launched in Jerusalem, in the south and north of the country, in the Shomron area and over the Dead Sea.

The attack was supported by Yemen's Houthis and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The target of the attack was Ramon Airport, which is located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel.

According to the Israeli portal Ynet, a ten-year-old child was injured as a result of the attack in the desert.

In turn, Iranian media claim that all military targets were successfully attacked.

IDF spokesman General Daniel Hagari said that the Iranian attack was repelled, and air defense forces shot down most of the missiles and drones.

According to him, several rockets did fall on the territory of a military base in southern Israel and caused minor damage to it.

As Hagari said, Israel expects a new attack from the enemy and will do everything possible to defend its territory.

"A large-scale attack by Iran is a serious escalation<…>The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the security of the State of Israel",

Daniel Hagary

International reaction to Iran's strike

A number of EU countries condemned the Iranian attack. In particular, EU President Josep Borrell wrote about this on his social networks, calling Iran’s actions unacceptable.

The French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné also condemned Tehran's actions.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London would continue to support its allies in the Middle East and would not allow more bloodshed.

US President Joe Biden plans to hold a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

The White House press service also reported that the US leader had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the Iranian attack.

The US leader later issued statement condemning the Iranian attack.