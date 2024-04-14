Türkiye simplifies customs operations with Azerbaijan and Georgia

14 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement will soon come into force between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia. According to the document, customs operations between the countries will take place in a simplified form. The corresponding agreement was approved by the head of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Resmi Gazete, it concerns transportation by rail along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approved an agreement between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia "On the preliminary exchange of data to facilitate customs transit operations within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project",

Resmi Gazete said.

The document was signed by three countries in the capital of Azerbaijan in 2022.

It will simplify the conditions for transporting goods by rail, which passes through the territory of three states.