Russia calls on Iran and Israel to show restraint

15 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is extremely concerned about another dangerous escalation in the Middle East and calls on all parties involved to show restraint, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry expressed its utmost concern about another dangerous escalation in the region and called on Iran and Israel to show restraint.

"We expect the regional states to solve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means. We consider it important for constructive international players to contribute to this," the statement reads.

On April 14, more than 300 missiles and drones were fired from Iran toward Israel. The Israeli military said 99% of cruise missiles and drones were intercepted.