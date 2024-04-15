Europe mulls expanding anti-Iranian sanctions

15 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will “reflect” on additional sanctions on Iran.

“Going forward we will reflect on additional sanctions against Iran in close cooperation with our partners. Specifically on its drone and missile programs," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Yesterday, G7 leaders offered their full support for Israel following an attack by Iran, and said they were ready to “take further measures” in response to “further destabilising initiatives.”