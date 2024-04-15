Iranian FM hold phone talks with Russia's Lavrov

15 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during their phone call that new dangerous provocative actions can lead to an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

"It was noted that additional escalation of the situation in the region and new dangerous provocative actions can cause an escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Prevention of such scenarios and elimination of their causes must receive particularly prioritized attention within the UN Security Council," the statement reads.

It was noted that, during the conversation, the sides reaffirmed their position in favor of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, resolution of the most pressing humanitarian issues and establishment of sustainable conditions for direct negotiations in accordance with UN resolution on two-state settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to the ministry also said that the situation in the Middle East was in the spotlight of the conversation.