Baku hosts first COP29 event

15 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Baku held the first press conference regarding the COP29 Conference to be held in Azerbaijan.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev revealed that consultations and discussions with various states and international organizations are ongoing as part of the preparation for COP29.

"Within the framework of the presidency and the hosting of COP29, our country will demonstrate continuous activity towards strengthening global solidarity on climate change issues," Mukhtar Babayev said.

The minister highlighted that a range of projects will be implemented to align with Azerbaijan's environmental goals. By 2030, Azerbaijan has set the goal of increasing the share of renewable energy to 30% of the installed capacity of electricity.

According to him, Azerbaijan also aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050.

He noted that the republic plays the role of a bridge between other countries.

"That is, playing the role of a bridge between developed and developing countries is a great achievement for Azerbaijan. This year, the main topic at COP29 is the financial topic," Mukhtar Babayev said.

The COP29 is scheduled to be held on November 11-25 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.