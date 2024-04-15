Pentagon: U.S. to protect Israel from Iran

15 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in their phone conversation that Israel could rely on full support from the United States to defend itself against Iranian attacks, Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder said.

"Secretary Austin made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies," the statement reads.

According to the press secretary, the ministers discussed urgent regional threats. According to him, Austin "reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s defense."