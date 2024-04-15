Russian envoy: 6.4 mln Russian tourists to visit Turkey in 2024

15 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's ambassador to Turkey Alexei Yerkhov said 6.3 mln tourists from Russia visited Turkey last year, whereas in 2024 their number may exceed 6.4 mln.

"We expect the number of Russian tourists coming to Turkey to exceed 6.4 mln by the end of 2024. Russia, which sent 6.313 mln tourists to Turkey last year, is still the first in Turkish tourism," Alexei Yerkhov said.

According to preliminary figures for Q1, the number of foreign tourists that visited Antalya, increased by 25% year-on-year, the envoy noted.