Georgian Parliament starts deliberations on foreign agent bill

15 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament's Committee on Legal Issues started discussing the foregin agent bill.

MPs of the parliamentary opposition have demanded a retraction of the bill and called on citizens to protest against the piece of legislation.

Domestic non-governmental organisations are holding a protest rally outside the Georgian Parliament during the Committee's deliberations.

The bill calls for registration of non-commercial legal entities and media outlets in the country as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they derive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

The draft law, reintroduced after its original version was retracted following protests last year, has also been criticised by some of Georgia's foreign partner states and diplomatic representations.