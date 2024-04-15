Opposition protesting in Tbilisi against foreign agent bill

15 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Citizens have gathered to hold a rally in Tbilisi near the parliament building in protest against the foreign agent bill as the Georgian parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee is discussing the bill. Protesters unfurled a giant EU flag near the parliament.

Georgian lawmakers came to blows in parliament on Monday as ruling party legislators looked set to advance the "foreign agent" bill.

Footage broadcast on Georgian television showed Mamuka Mdinaradze, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party's parliamentary faction and a driving force behind the bill, being punched in the face by opposition MP Aleko Elisashvili while speaking from the despatch box.