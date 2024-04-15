Azerbaijan and Oman take relations to new level

15 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi.

The meeting took place in Uzbekistan as part of Bayramov's working visit.

The ministers discussed the current level of bilateral relations and prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman in various fields, including the economy, trade, energy, healthcare, and tourism.

"It was noted that the continuation of political consultations between the two countries and the implementation of mutual visits at a high level were important for the further development of relations. It was also emphasized that the decision to establish our embassy in Oman would give additional impetus to relations",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the successful cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement. It was noted that the upcoming COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan will open up additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.