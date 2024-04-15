Organization of Islamic Cooperation concerned about attack on Israel

15 Apr. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is concerned about the escalation in the Middle East following Iran's massive missile attack on Israel on the night of April 13-14. This was stated by the OIC Secretary General.

"The OIC General Secretariat expresses deep concern about the hostilities and tensions that have been observed in the region for several days, calls for a stop to the escalation and for restraint, and warns of serious consequences for security and stability in the entire region",

the press service of the organization said.

In addition to this, the Secretariat appealed to the United Nations to take measures to maintain peace and security, and also called on the international community to work to resolve chronic problems in the Middle East, including the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Let us remind you that Iran launched hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles into Israel last Saturday. The IDF noted that 99% of the projectiles and drones were intercepted.