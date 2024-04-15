Measures to restore Azerbaijan's diplomatic work in Iran discussed in Tehran

15 Apr. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

We can now talk more confidently about the restoration of Baku’s diplomatic activities in Iran. Certain measures have been taken in this direction, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

The diplomat recalled that earlier Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Ebrahim Raisi held negotiations, which he described as "good".

"There is a general consensus that other areas of cooperation, including economic growth, political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries need to be intensified",

Kanaani said.

Let us recall that in mid-March, the Iranian side announced that the Khudaferin and Giz Galasy hydroelectric complexes and dams on the Araz River would soon be launched. Then the Iranian Ambassador to Baku, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said that the presidents of both countries would take part in the ceremony.