Russian-Tajik military exercises take place in mountains of Tajikistan

15 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, bilateral exercises between the Armed Forces of Russia and Tajikistan have been launched in the mountains of Tajikistan, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on its Telegram channel.

"The core of the Russian military contingent is made up of units of the 201st Russian military base of the Central Military District",

the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Almost all types of troops will participate in the military maneuvers: mountain, motorized rifle, tank, artillery and reconnaissance units, radiochemical and biological defense specialists, unmanned aerial vehicle operators and electronic warfare groups. Aviation will include Mi-24 attack helicopters and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice cooperation in destroying terrorist gangs, as well as conducting combat operations in mountainous areas. The armies of the two countries will also work out the issues of covering the state border and destroying saboteurs who have broken through.

The exercises will end on April 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.