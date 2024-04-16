Tokayev: Astana ready to host Baku-Yerevan talks

16 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Astana is ready to provide Armenia and Azerbaijan with a venue for peace talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We welcome Armenia and Azerbaijan's desire to sign a peace agreement. Kazakhstan is ready to provide maximum assistance here and undertake a mission of good offices, that is, to provide its platform for negotiations between the two countries," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president emphasized the importance of establishing a stable, long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku as soon as possible, as well as stated Kazakhstan's readiness to assist by providing a platform for negotiations.

In addition, Kazakhstan affirmed its support for solving problems diplomatically, saying it would do anything it could to help this process along.