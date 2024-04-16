Putin: North-South corridor development to continue

16 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Development of the North-South international transport corridor will continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin.

The road network is a critical element of the Astrakhan logistical hub for the corridor, the governor said during the report. He informed about the progress of road construction efforts. Babushkin also reported in more detail the development of two free economic zones - Lotos and Olya Port.

"Good. Thank you. We will work on that, certainly, just as on development of the North - South corridor," Putin said.

The Russian leader also stressed that the port of Olya on the Caspian Sea "is becoming increasingly important."