Georgia and China discuss political and economic partnership

16 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The “fruitful” political and economic cooperation between Georgia and China was discussed on April 15 in a meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and a Chinese delegation headed by Chen Zhou, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the ruling party of China.

The meeting held in Tbilisi focused on the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries last year, which the officials said would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations, the Georgian Government’s press office said.

"The sides also reviewed prospects for further deepening partnership in trade, tourism and economy, as well as people-to-people ties," the statement reads.

The Georgian Prime Minister noted the visa-free travel deal with China, officially signed last week, was of “great importance” for citizens of Georgia.