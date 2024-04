16 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is looking at its further possible steps following Iran’s large-scale attack, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"We are looking ahead, we are considering our steps," Halevi said.

He stressed that the launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of Israel will be met with a response.

According to Halevi, the Israeli military was well-prepared for the Iron Shield operation to counter the Iranian attack.