Netanyahu: Israel to respond to Iran's attack wisely

16 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Likud ministers during a private meeting that Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend attack, but must do so wisely and not from the gut.

According to him, Iran should have to wait nervously not knowing when the attack might come, just as it made Israel do the same, Kan public broadcaster reported.

The network says Israel committed to updating the United States ahead of any strike in order to provide time for American troops in the region to prepare for Iranian retaliation.