Azerbaijan to help EU with green hydrogen

16 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with the EU to harness offshore wind resources in the Caspian for the production of green hydrogen, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the Green Hydrogen Summit underway in Abu Dhabi.

The minister recalled that they have designated green zones in the recently liberated territories where hydrogen production will be implemented.

"The offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea amounts to 157 GW. We are closely collaborating with the EU to harness offshore wind resources in the Caspian for the production of green hydrogen, intending to transport it to the European market," Shahbazov said.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Baku has already outlined its hydrogen development roadmap.

"Hydrogen is crucial for achieving a 100 percent renewable capacity. In Azerbaijan, we have already outlined hydrogen development in various strategic documents. The primary strategy for our country's economic development encompasses not only the development and utilization of hydrogen but also explores production and export opportunities," Shahbazov said.

Green energy corridors

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is cooperating with several Central Asian countries on creating a green energy corridor.

According to him, Baku is developing the green energy corridor with the EU.