16 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

While Iran has a large inventory of enriched uranium, it doesn’t mean the country has a nuclear bomb, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

The agency has no evidence that Iran has a nuclear weapons program, he told reporters following a UN Security Council meeting.

Grossi said he plans to visit Tehran in the next few weeks to discuss the big Iranian stockpiles of enriched uranium.