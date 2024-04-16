EU: Armenia-Azerbaijan borders not clearly defined

16 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani-Armenian border should be delimited based on the Alma Ata declaration of 1991, the EU embassy in Armenia said.

The EU emphasized the need for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure stability in the region.

Addressing the issue, the EU delegation clarified that the border has not been recognized as an international border but rather an administrative one.