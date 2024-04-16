Papuashvili: protests against foreign agent bill - assault against Georgia

16 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili claimed the domestic public was being targeted with an “assault of disinformation” amid a backlash by domestic opposition, civil sector and diplomatic representations in the country against the controversial bill on transparency of foreign influence.

In his remarks over the bill, the speaker claimed its opponents were “still trying to suppress common sense with slogans and dogmas”.

"Now we are actually witnessing an assault of disinformation on the Georgian public, where they are still trying to suppress common sense with slogans and dogmas," Papuashvili said.

He explained that this process is called dogmatism, when instead of presenting an argument, an opinion is sold to the public as an argument.

The lawmaker added there is an attempt to prevent the public from thinking with ordinary dogmatism.