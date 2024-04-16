Artificial islands to be created in Caspian Sea

16 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Artificial islands will be created in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Chief of Staff of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Rashad Ismayilov said.

The official explained that this draft will fully cover activities related to the creation of artificial islands.

According to him, work on the artificial island will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Urban Planning and Construction Code.

The above draft determines the creation forms of artificial land plots in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

According to the draft, an artificial land plot may be created in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea, utilizing land allocated from the water fund. This area could either stand alone or be adjacent to the coastline, an island, or another man-made land plot.