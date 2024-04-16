Azerbaijan exported $3.4 billion worth of oil this year

16 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's oil exports in the first quarter of this year amounted to $3.4 billion. Information about this was provided by the State Customs Committee.

It is reported that Italy is in first place in oil supplies. About 1.9 billion tons of oil worth $1.2 billion were supplied there.

Israel is in second place in the supply of Azerbaijani oil. It purchased products worth $621 million, which is more than 1 billion tons.

India is in third place on the list. In the first three months of this year, 712 million tons of oil worth $457 million were imported there.

In total, Azerbaijan sent about 5 billion tons of fuel to 17 countries.