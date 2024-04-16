Putin and Raisi discuss conflict between Iran and Israel

16 Apr. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of Russia and Iran had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed a number of issues, primarily the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Details of the conversation were published on the Kremlin website.

The negotiations took place at the initiative of Tehran.

The report says that Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi discussed in detail the aggravation of the Middle East situation, which occurred after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, in response to which Iran also took a number of measures.

"Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all parties would show reasonable restraint and would not allow a new round of confrontation, fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region",

the Kremlin said.

Raisi drew attention to the necessity of the Iranian strike, which was of a limited nature. The Iranian President emphasized his country's disinterest in the new round of escalation.

Putin and Raisi agreed that the main reason for the current aggravation was the lack of a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. As for this conflict, Russia and Iran consider it necessary to immediately stop the fire in the Gaza Strip, intensify work to alleviate the humanitarian situation and provide conditions for a settlement through political and diplomatic means.

"When exchanging views on topical issues of Russian-Iranian relations, a mutual desire was expressed for the further progressive development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects",

the Kremlin said.

In addition to this, the Russian leader congratulated the Iranian president and all Muslims of Iran on the recent completion of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.