Demand for vacation in Türkiye tripled among Russian tourists

16 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is in demand among Russians again. This year, travelers from the Russian Federation have booked trips to Turkish resorts 3 times more often. Information about this was published by the Russian Union of Travel Industry.

"According to package tour aggregators, Russian tourists are much more active in buying summer tours in Türkiye using early booking promotions this year. Sales volumes have increased by 2.5-3 times compared to last year, and the destination's share in the total volume has exceeded 60%",

the RUTI said.

According to the portal Sletat.ru, Russians prefer to go on vacation to Alanya, Kemer, Side, Belek and Antalya.

At the same time, the average cost of a tourist package reached almost 270 thousand rubles.

In general, travelers from Russia prefer domestic holidays. 72% of citizens prefer not to travel abroad. Türkiye is in second place in demand with 16%. Abkhazia is in third with 5.5%