16 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday, April 17, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first visit to the kingdom by a high-level Armenian representative since the countries established diplomatic relations in November 2023.

During the trip, the Armenian minister will hold a number of meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia, including the kingdom's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The trip will end on April 18.