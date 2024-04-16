Residents of Tbilisi take part in evening protest against law on foreign agents

16 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Georgian media, on the evening of April 16, another protest against the bill on foreign agents began in Tbilisi.

Demonstrators gathered near the parliament building and on surrounding streets. Law enforcement officers are at the scene.

This morning, deputies began considering the bill on foreign agents again. At the same time, the voting itself on the adoption of the document in the first reading is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Bill on foreign agents in Georgia

This bill introduces the concept of "organizations promoting the interests of foreign power". They will be considered foreign agents. Such organizations will be listed in a special register. They will be required to submit a financial declaration annually.

A year ago, the republican authorities tried to pass this bill, but after a wave of protests, they decided to abandon this idea. Discussions of this bill began in parliament yesterday. The opposition and the President of Georgia, the EU Representative Office and the US Embassy spoke out against him.