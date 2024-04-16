Tashkent declared Youth Capital of CIS

16 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tashkent was declared the "Youth Capital of the CIS" at a ceremony held in the capital of Uzbekistan. This means that the city will become a center of attention for young people from the countries of the CIS in the next two years.

"On June 8, 2023, the decision that Tashkent would be the first youth capital of the CIS was made in Sochi at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS on the implementation of the international project "Youth Capital of the CIS"',

the release says.

Attracting youth

It is noted that the status of the "Youth Capital" opens up enormous opportunities for Tashkent to attract young people from different countries. This will not only allow them to exchange experiences and ideas, but also create new cultural ties, expand horizons and enrich city life.

Infrastructure development

To successfully implement the new status, it is necessary to develop the city's infrastructure. The construction of new youth centers, sports facilities, educational institutions and places for cultural recreation will be an important step in turning Tashkent into a real "Youth Capital".

Increasing tourist attractiveness

The status of "Youth Capital" can significantly affect Tashkent's tourism industry. An increase in the number of events, festivals, and concerts for the youth will attract the attention of tourists from all over the world, which contributes to the development of urban tourism and an increase in visitor flows.

Support for youth initiatives

In addition to this, the status of the "Youth Capital" also implies active support for youth initiatives and projects. This can contribute to the development of the startup community, cultural and educational programs, and also strengthen the interaction of youth with government agencies.