Georgian police clear protesters against foreign agent bill

17 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Riot police in Tbilisi waded into demonstrators and cleared them from around part of the Georgian parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers debated the "foreign agent" bill.

As many as 10,000 protesters massed outside parliament, a larger gathering than the previous day, to denounce the bill, approved by a parliamentary committee on Monday.

Officers, some carrying shotguns, ordered protesters to disperse and deployed what appeared to be a crowd-control substance like pepper spray while clashing with demonstrators.

Protesters fled the area and within minutes the rear of the building was cleared of demonstrators, though many remained through the evening on other approaches to the parliament.

Those forced out by police regrouped with other protesters massed on Rustaveli Avenue.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said one police officer was injured in the fracas. Eleven protesters were detained.

The Georgian Dream party reintroduced the bill this month, more than a year after abandoning an earlier attempt to pass the law amid protests. The bill must pass three readings in parliament, and may face a fourth vote to override a presidential veto.