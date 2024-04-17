France recalls its ambassador to Baku

17 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this decision was made due to Azerbaijan's actions, which are damaging to the relationship" between the two countries.

"The President of the Republic met with our ambassador today regarding this matter. He expressed regret over Azerbaijan's actions and expressed a desire for the Azerbaijani side to clarify its intentions," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that France reiterates its support for the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while respecting international law and the territorial integrity of the two countries